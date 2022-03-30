Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.0 days.

Shares of FPRUF stock remained flat at $$75.83 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.