Frax Share Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $23.22 or 0.00049327 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $376.43 million and approximately $27.62 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.92 or 0.07123968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,889.50 or 0.99596617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

