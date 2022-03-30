Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 333,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

