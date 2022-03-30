FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.93. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

