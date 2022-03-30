FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.93. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
FREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
