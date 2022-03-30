Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($45.05) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

FPE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.92) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.33. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

