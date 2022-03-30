Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($45.05) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

FPE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.92) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.33. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($49.23).

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.