FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $315.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

