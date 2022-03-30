Fullen Financial Group Buys 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 213,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,536,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

