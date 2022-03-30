Fullen Financial Group Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

