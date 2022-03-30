FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

