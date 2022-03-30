FY2021 EPS Estimates for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised by Analyst

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VNET Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of VNET opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $34.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,840,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,960 shares during the period.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

