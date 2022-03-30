FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.