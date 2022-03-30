FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for SSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

