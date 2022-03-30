FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DFFN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.