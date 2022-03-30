FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.66 on Monday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

