FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Raised by Analyst

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

