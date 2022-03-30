FY2023 EPS Estimates for Renault SA Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renault in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

