FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Exagen stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.