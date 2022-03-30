General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 28,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

