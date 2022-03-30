Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.63

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.63, but opened at $55.72. Gitlab shares last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 860 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.