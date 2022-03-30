Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $586.88 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glatfelter by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

