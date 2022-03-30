GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

