Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

