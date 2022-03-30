Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Lessened by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.