Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period.

CATH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,742. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

