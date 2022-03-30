GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $220,848.68 and $62.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.50 or 0.07143059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00270083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.28 or 0.00778677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00107474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012582 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00464807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00400786 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

