GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13.20 Per Share

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GlobalData stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.91. GlobalData has a 52-week low of GBX 1,201 ($15.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.27).

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.54), for a total value of £15,565,000 ($20,389,048.99).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

