GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $498,804.65

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $498,804.65 and approximately $2,755.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00273188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

