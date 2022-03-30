Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $6,677.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00273001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,939,173 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

