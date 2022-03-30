Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.