Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Head to Head Analysis

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $7.52 8.04 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million 3.33 $1.07 million $0.51 21.08

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gouverneur Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gouverneur Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NASB Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NASB Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 16.26% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and commercial real estate, commercial installment, and equipment loans, as well as lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

