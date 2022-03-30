Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.92.

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

