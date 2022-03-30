Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.94

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.94 and traded as low as C$96.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$96.64, with a volume of 301,374 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

