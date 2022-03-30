Grant Verstandig Acquires 18,983 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig acquired 18,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig acquired 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

