Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.
Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.