GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of 1.21 and a 12 month high of 9.15.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

