GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of 1.21 and a 12 month high of 9.15.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
