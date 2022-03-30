Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 3,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,642. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

