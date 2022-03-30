Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.