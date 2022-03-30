Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $186.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.