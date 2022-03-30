Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $218.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASR opened at $217.43 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.48 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

