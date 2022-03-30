Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,350 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.52.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
