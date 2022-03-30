Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,350 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

