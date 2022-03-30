H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $169.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

