Hacken Token Trading Up 35.4% This Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $35.19 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.86 or 0.07184612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,282.41 or 1.00094311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

