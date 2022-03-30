Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 137.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Hallador Energy (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.