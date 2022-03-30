Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.66 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.