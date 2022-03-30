Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $47.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,417. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

