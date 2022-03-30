Hans Tung Sells 85,436 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,804 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,669 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 75,076 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at $16,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.