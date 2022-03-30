Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 3,868,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,070.1 days.

HRGLF stock remained flat at $$13.31 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.