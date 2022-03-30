Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $2,159,290.98 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
