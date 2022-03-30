Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $2,159,290.98 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

