Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.05. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 80,349 shares traded.

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

