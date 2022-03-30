Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $162.51 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00013095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $162.51 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,163.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.29 or 0.07186253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00278927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00809552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00105204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012542 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00466237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00407896 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,313,975 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

